Watch the women of the Kavanaugh hearings actually acting like adults

Shouting. Interrupting. Baiting. Stonewalling. As the men of the Kavanaugh hearings got hot under the collar Thursday, the women remained calm and collected, including Christine Blasey Ford as she related one of the most personal and painful moments of her life.

Voices were raised during the hearing on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, but they were never the voices of women, even when they were being questioned about their memories, asked whether they’ve ever blacked out from drinking, or criticized for introducing a witness. For example:

“So you’re saying there’s never been a case where you drank so much that you didn’t remember what happened the night before or part of what happened before?” – Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

“I don’t know, have you?” – Brett Kavanaugh

Cover: Sen. Kamala Harris, D-CA, listens to Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a party 36 years ago, testifying before the US Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, September 27, 2018. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)