Watch the X-Men Fight a Big Blue God in the New ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ Trailer

The second trailer for Bryan Singer’s X-Men: Apocalypse dropped Thursday morning, and it follows the same trend that we’ve been seeing in all superhero movies lately: pit our favorite characters against one another and have them duke it out like some real-life version of Marvel vs. Capcom.

This time around, the generally bad mutant Magneto steers the generally good mutants Psylocke, Storm, and Angel to serve under the god-like mutant Apocalypse, played by Oscar Isaac. This kicks off a war against Xavier’s gifted youngsters, and shit gets nuts, apparently.

X-Men: Apocalypse is a direct sequel to Days of Future Past, so it’s set in the 80s, meaning that you’ll get to see all your favorite mutants kicking one another’s asses while wearing embarrassing clothes.

Give the trailer a watch and keep an eye out for the movie coming May 27.