Watch the xx’s Gentle New Video for “Brave for You (Marfa Demo)”

Soft-edged British people the xx’s I See You, released back in January, had plenty of soft-glowing, sleek production behind Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim’s whispers and dainty melodies. Whether or not it heightened the introspection or intimacy or any of the things that the xx trade in is another matter, but it certainly doesn’t hurt to have an acoustic demo version of “Brave For You” tacked onto the end of the record’s deluxe edition, released this morning. “Brave for You (Marfa Demo)” was sweet and pretty, showcasing Croft’s subtle inflections and vocal idiosyncrasies in a way that occasionally got lost on the album itself.



This morning, the band released a video for the demo. It opens with Croft and Sim playing the song live on an picked acoustic guitar before fading into video footage from the band’s time recording in Marfa, TX. Like the track itself, it’s nice—not memorable or striking at first, but warm enough to keep you hanging in there and eventually charming enough to work. Two other new tracks, “Seaon’s Run” and “Naive,” also appear on the deluxe edition of I See You.



Alex Robert Ross is a soft-edged British person. Follow him on Twitter.


