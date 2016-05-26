Watch Theme Park’s Rather Unreal Video “You Are Real”





If you like Metronomy when Joe Mount was rocking a falsetto all day every day, and you dig Hot Chip’s seminial 2006 video for “Over and Over,” then you will certainly enjoy the plinkety cool grooves of this London trio. Comprised of twin brothers Marcus and Miles, and Oscar (who the brothers met when they were still kids playing with Lego), Theme Park’s debut “You Are Real” conveys that penny drop moment when you realize the one who is really right for you IS RIGHT IN FRONT OF YOUR FACE. Very When Harry Met Sally. Very good.

“The idea came when Louis realized that sadly we weren’t going to be able to get these models to star in our video,” say Theme Park. “And we thought that seemed to capture quite nicely what the song was about.”

Who needs a budget when you’ve got imagination and a sense of humor?