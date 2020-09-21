Watch These Climate Change Documentaries Then Help to Save the World

Planet Earth desperately needs our help. Despite all the evidence proving we need to radically re-haul our approach to the climate crisis, world leaders still refuse to take action. The 25th of September is the Global Day of Climate Action – and we’ll be spending it telling stories about the crisis.

Over the years we’ve documented the ongoing catastrophe from the most affected places around the globe. From highlighting activists and looking into global environmental disasters, to uncovering the companies and politicians at fault.

Tune into CLIMATE UPRISE on VICE TV UK, all week from 6PM on the 21st of September, where we’ll be airing programmes exclusively about the climate crisis. For now, watch some of our documentaries below for a flavour of what’s to come.

Making Sense of the End of the World with My Dad

Recently, one of the world’s foremost glaciologists, Dr Eric Rignot, travelled to Greenland, hoping to go the farthest north he’d ever been. The perilous boat journey, fraught with danger from sea ice and a lack of radio signal, was to survey the Humboldt glacier – whose disappearance is one of the big potential contributors to rising sea levels – for the first time ever.

The findings from this mission will help scientists with their climate change projections. He brought his filmmaker-daughter, Julia, along for the ten-day journey to “the end of the world”.

You can watch the full documentary above.

The Battle Raging in Nigeria Over the Control of Oil

Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer, but the billions of dollars generated have not trickled down to the majority of the population. This disparity has led to rampant oil theft and large attacks on oil infrastructure, who vow to continue fighting until the government allows them to profit through oil jobs and urban development.

For a time, the government listened to this plea and paid militants through an amnesty program that curbed the violence. But in 2016, a new administration terminated those contracts and suspended the payouts, leading to a violent resurgence of militancy and oil theft.

VICE correspondent Gianna Toboni went to the heart of Nigeria’s oil production to witness firsthand the fight of the Niger Delta youth.

VICE correspondent Gianna Toboni went to the heart of Nigeria's oil production to witness firsthand the fight of the Niger Delta youth.

Living Through Australia’s Black Summer: Fire Country

Red skies, brown smoke and scorched earth became the new normal in Australia, as the country faced one of the biggest climate catastrophes it had ever seen.

Towards the end of 2019, Australia was consumed by some of the most devastating wildfires in recorded history. Millions of hectares, thousands of homes and dozens of human lives were lost to the blazes, which reached a zenith in the country’s southeast on New Year’s Eve.

VICE’s Gavin Butler visited the bushfire-ravaged communities of southern New South Wales, to tell the stories of the people still living in the disaster zone who have been forced to take the relief effort into their own hands.

You can watch the full documentary above, or tune into VICE TV UK on September 21st at 8:30PM.

Geoengineering May Be the Answer to Climate Change

Greenhouse gas emissions are polluting the world at an unprecedented level. But with climate skeptics (and their allies in industry and government) thwarting conservationists’ efforts, some scientists are working to develop a back-up plan: using technology to “geoengineer” the Earth’s atmosphere and reduce the impacts of climate change.

But geoengineering is seen by some as a distraction from the real challenges of climate change. Critics say it’s a solution that diverts attention away from finding a way to drastically reduce the amount of man-made carbon being pumped into the atmosphere.

Shane Smith and Ben Anderson took an in-depth look at how this technology would work – and how effective the radical (and potentially dangerous) plan could be.

You can watch the full documentary above, or tune into VICE TV UK on September 21st at 6:15PM.

Make the World Greta Again

Realising that her generation won’t have a future unless the world’s politicians act now on climate change, then 15-year-old Greta Thunberg skipped school in August of 2018 to protest outside the Swedish parliament. What started as a one-person strike soon gained global momentum.

In ‘Make The World Greta Again’, we follow Greta and the organisers of the school strikes as they cement a worldwide movement ahead of their first global protest, on the 15th of March, 2019.

It was the biggest climate strike in history, with up to 1.6 million students in more than 125 countries taking part.

It was the biggest climate strike in history, with up to 1.6 million students in more than 125 countries taking part.

Toxic Air Might Be Mutating Human DNA, London’s Wet Wipe Shitberg and Three Other Horror Climate Stories

Extinction Update is an environmental alarm clock that investigates some of the ways in which humanity is destroying planet Earth.

We take a look at how illicit drugs waste is killing trees, and just how bad it is to flush condoms, sanitary towels and wet wipes down the toilet. How our forests are impacted by ever0increasing fires, and how air pollution is so harmful to children it could even mutate our DNA. We also get some tips on how we can all help to un-fuck the planet.

You can watch the full documentary above.

Tune into the CLIMATE UPRISE takeover on VICE TV UK for more documentaries on the global emergency from 6PM on the 21st of September, to the 25th of September.