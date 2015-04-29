Watch These Crazy People Jump Off a Skyscraper In Dubai

Imagine free falling from the Empire State building over the streets of New York—and enjoying it. You can’t. The city is pretty strict when it comes to preventing civilians from partaking in recreational activities that could result in a scene from Final Destination. But in Dubai? Please, jump off our tallest skyscraper with your best friends and smile the entire time you’re plunging to your potential death, but don’t forget to pull the parachute! We can’t decide if this is sports because of the jumping, helmets, and overpopulation of GoPros, or if because fighting for survival and cheating death is sports. But seriously, this looks really fucking cool.