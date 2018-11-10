Watch these first-time female candidates find out if they won on Election Night

Well, they ran.

A record number of women ran for office this year, many of them for the first time; among their ranks were Deidre DeJear, Pearl Kim, Anna Eskamani, and Morgan Zegers. These four very different women, who we followed on the campaign trail for six months, got into politics for very different reasons, but shared one thing in common: They’d never thought they’d be candidates.

Each sought to make history on Tuesday. Democrat DeJear wanted to be Iowa’s secretary of state and the first African-American elected to statewide office in Iowa. Republican Kim, a former special victims prosecutor and sexual assault survivor, ran for Pennsylvania’s 5th Congressional District and to become the first Korean-American woman in Congress. Democrat Eskamani, a former Planned Parenthood employee, hoped to become the first Iranian-American in the Florida state House. And 21-year-old Republican Zegers tried to convince voters to elect to her to the New York State Assembly as its youngest member.

All these women’s canvassing, their fundraising, their sign waving, their speech making, their cow milking, their porkchop flipping, their weeks and months and years of campaigning — all of it came down to just one day.

“It was a pretty incredible experience to be able to vote for myself,” Kim told VICE News. “After all this, to vote myself in for Congress — it’s crazy.”

Watch the final installment of VICE News’ “She’s Running” web series to find out what happened next.

