Watch These Two Dudes Create an Acid House Banger While Driving Around Dubai



In the case that you’re too busy to make it home to your studio—which you definitely have—and your cherished, vintage analog gear—which you definitely have—maybe you don’t have a damn choice but to make that track on the road. That’s exactly what Dubai producer, promoter, and Analog Room co-founder Mehdi Ansari does in the above video, having preemptively decked out his car’s dashboard with a Roland TB-303 and TR-606 for exactly this kind of emergency acid house situation. Eyes on the road? Nah.



