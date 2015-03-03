Watch This: A Low-Flying Plane in Slow Motion

The airport on St. Maarten’s Island in the Bahamas is known for being extraordinarily close to a nearby public beach. Instagrammer Paul Luning captured one aircraft’s (terrifyingly) low flight path in excrutiatingly slow motion. Watch the plane barely make it over the tourist-covered beach in this GIF, and then check out the entire video below.
