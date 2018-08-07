Watch This Alpha Male Try To Fight a Teenager Who Was Lifting too Hard

There is a rule at all gyms that basically goes as follows: unless you’re warning someone that you may accidentally hit them with a barbell, for the love of god do not interact with anyone.

They don’t want to talk to you, and you don’t want to talk to them. But this sacred rule is one that a man—whom I can safely described as a giant D-bag—in Montreal didn’t follow when he decided to loudly defend his gym’s honour by going after a deadlifting teenager.

Charles-Antoine Lalonde, a 19-year-old who has been working with an online powerlifting trainer, was filming his workout for a future critique. He was dropping his weights on some mats and that was apparently just too damn much for another man throwing weights to the sky.

So, upon hearing the clanging of the weights (which, again, was a sound being made at a gym) this man comes storming over and stomps the weight out of Lalonde’s hand. Lalonde staggers back with a confused look on his face as the man starts getting all up in his grill. The man, who again isn’t an employee, keeps saying “you’re out” progressively louder to this kid like it’s the only phrase he’s ever learned.

“You’re out, do you understand what I just said,” the man yells. The kid starts yelling back at him and this just angers the guy even more. He yells “you’re out” loudly once more and grabs the kid’s shoulder and pushes him. The two tussle a bit more and the man two hand shoves him with quite a bit of force. At the end of it, Lalonde grabs his camera and makes an exit.

As a man that’s been [cracks knuckles, sucks in gut] hitting the gym lately, I feel that I kinda get being annoyed by the noise in the gym. But not in this case, Lalonde isn’t even grunting or anything, he’s just dropping the weight on some mats—it’s loud and a touch annoying but it’s not the end of the world. The clanking of weights is always, ALWAYS, better than the dudes who grunt like climaxing porn stars. Anyways, if we’re keeping score here, the guy who decided that the best way to make his gym quieter was to go over and scream at a 19-year-old and cause a giant fucking scene—well, he lost.

Lalonde sent the video of the incident to Pete Rubish, his trainer, who posted it on his YouTube page. Since being uploaded it’s been seen over 2,000,000 times. Rubish, speaking to the Montreal Gazette, described the man as “a bully” whose actions were disrespectful and “kinda dangerous.”

“I think it came down to the guy picking on someone he thought would be an easy target,” he said. “I think that’s what sparked the outrage. It’s a classic example of someone not picking on someone his own size.”

The owner of Buzzfit, the gym this occurred in, told the Gazette that the man has been banned from the gym and an employee who didn’t break it up has suspended for two weeks. Lalonde said that he was offered a year-long membership by Buzzfit but refused it because they didn’t apologize and only offered it when the video went viral. Furthermore, Lalonde told Rubish that he plans on going to the police about the man who went after him.

At the end of the day though, it all worked out for Lalonde, who received a ton of support from the powerlifting community and a free membership at a popular powerlifting gym. Here, he was told, he can be as loud as he damn well wants to be.

