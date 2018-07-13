Watch This Awkward As Hell Family Feud Erupt Over Lottery Win

There’s nothing quite so divisive as splitting up a large sum of money amongst family members.



“I’m taking him to court. I’m getting my lawyer tomorrow,” Barb Reddick announced following a winning lottery ticket bearing her and her nephew’s name being drawn in a small Nova Scotia town, CTV News reports. The win totaled over $1.2 million.

Videos by VICE

Organizers of Chase the Ace draw in Margaree Forks, Nova Scotia, presented Reddick and her nephew Tyrone MacInnis with an oversized cheque for the win. But then, they each received individual cheques just over $600,000 each, splitting the prize money in half. Reddick was not happy.

The Chase the Ace fundraiser was for local fire departments.

“It was my ticket,” Reddick told a group of people on Thursday.

Reddick claims her nephew’s name was just on the lottery ticket for “good luck.”

“I put his name on the ticket for good luck because he’s like a son to me… He was,” she said. “He was lucky, but not for half a million dollars.”

She said she intended to split a consolation prize 50-50, but did not agree to splitting the $1.2 million should the ticket be drawn for that win.

But her nephew disagreed. “Yes, we did,” he reportedly said.

“He’s lying,” Reddick replied.

Family members reportedly told CTV Atlantic that Reddick’s nephew bought the winning ticket on Monday. The small pink paper ticket for the draw had both Reddick’s and MacInnis’s names on it, but only listed the nephew’s phone number as a contact, CBC News reports.

Hopefully they don’t end up spending too much of that cash on lawyer fees.

Sign up for the VICE Canada Newsletter to get the best of VICE Canada delivered to your inbox.