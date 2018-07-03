Watch This Bear Live a More Luxurious Life Than You

To escape the sweltering heat of this long weekend a bear in California decided to take a dip in a hot tub, down a margarita and take a nap.

Lucky bastard.

Videos by VICE

Mark Hough of Altadena told the Associated Press that he and his wife were relaxing with some margaritas in hand on Friday when they heard some commotion coming from the bush. He decided to check it out and, as he describes, “lo and behold, there’s a bear climbing up over my fence.”

Hough and his wife decided, like sane people, to skedaddle away from the creature. However, after a little bit of time had passed, he decided to take a peek to see what this friend was up to and, wouldn’t ya know it, the bear had climbed into the hot tub. Hough said the bear seemed to be having a “grand old time” and grabbed a video of it.

In the video (posted to YouTube by the Associated Press) you can see the bear, sitting upright, take notice of Hough recording it, and look annoyed. It quickly gets over the intrusion on its privacy though after noticing how kickass the jets are. The bear plays with the jets, gives itself a little scratch, plays with the chlorinator and, for lack of a better term, just lounges about escaping the heat in the lap of luxury.

As mentioned above, prior to being chased off by the bear Hough and co were enjoying a margarita but they—as we all would—kinda forgot about it when escaping the creature. So to add even a little more relaxation to his day, the bear knocked over the cup and decided to indulge in a cool beverage. But all this relaxation made our furry friend sleepy.

“So he had his margarita, he had his Jacuzzi, and now he’s ready for an hour nap,” Hough told the Sacramento Bee.

Shortly after its uhhh… cat nap, the bear took off into the wild blue yonder most likely refreshed and ready to take on the day. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department searched for the bear but weren’t able to find it. I don’t know if they checked any local spas to see if the bear was getting a pedi, but that would be my first guess.

Sign up for the VICE Canada Newsletter to get the best of VICE Canada delivered to your inbox.

Follow Mack Lamoureux on Twitter .