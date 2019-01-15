Watch This Cool Little Documentary About Steve Albini's Poker Triumph​

Last June, legendary record producer and Shellac/Big Black frontman Steve Albini won $106,000 at a World Series of Poker event in Las Vegas. It was his first WSOP victory, but he was no rookie—the win was the high-point of a decades-long love affair with the game. A new documentary on Albini’s triumph, which hit YouTube last Friday, is worth checking out, if only to absorb some great one-liners from Albini about his life as a “working stiff” and Las Vegas’ similarity to a “mob bathroom.” It also features interviews with Albini’s friend Brandon Shack-Harris, who bought a 30 percent stake in Albini’s fortunes that week. Check it out at the top of the page.

Alex Robert Ross is a seven-card stud on Twitter.

