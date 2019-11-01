Watch This Deeply Pure Clip of Phoebe Waller-Bridge Playing Portishead on Ukulele

What can’t Phoebe Waller-Bridge do? She’s written and starred in the glorious second season of Fleabag, saved Star Wars, fixed James Bond, and managed to duck a bunch of Amazon censors to give us this blessed image. And now, thanks to a new BBC charity album coming this November, it turns out she can slay some ukulele Portishead covers with her Fleabag co-star, Olivia Colman, too.

Colman dropped by Abbey Road Studios to sing a version of Portishead’s “Glory Box” for the BBC Children in Need compilation, Got It Covered, which, unsurprisingly, is full of a bunch of celebrity covers. Naturally, she also invited Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her ukulele along, too. Please, just watch, via BBC:

Videos by VICE

We’ve known Waller-Bridge has some kind of deep connection with the ukulele ever since one popped up over and over in her original Fleabag monologue, but now, finally, we get to watch her shred the uke in person. And shred she does—right alongside her sister, Isobel, who also swung by the studio. It is deeply, overwhelmingly charming.

The finished recording of “Glory Box” is out Friday on Got It Covered, which also features Helena Bonham Carter singing Joni Mitchell and David Tennant from Doctor Who doing a Proclaimers cover, but come on. We’re here for the Portishead.

“This is the scariest thing I’ve ever done. I’d rather give birth again with no drugs,” Colman says in the behind-the-scenes studio footage, before adding, “I’m having a lovely time! I don’t want to be rude!”

Look, Olivia Colman covered “Glory Box” with Phoebe Waller-Bridge on ukulele. What more could you possibly want? Just give the video a watch above and let the sheer wholesomeness of the thing wash over you. You’re welcome.