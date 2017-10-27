Watch This Dude Chug an Entire 6-Pack of Beer in Seconds Using a Leaf Blower

In a feat that is as innovative as it is stupid, YouTuber LA Beast recently attempted to drink an entire six-pack’s worth of beer in under 40 seconds using a leaf blower in a video appropriately titled, “Can A Human Drink A 6 Pack of Beer Using A Leaf Blower In 40 Seconds Or Less?”

So, can he? The deranged brilliance of LA Beast’s video lies not in the concept but in its execution. LA Beast proudly shows off his “state of the art device” powered by a leaf blower that he claims, “has an air speed of up to 160 miles per hour” and pushes Miller High Life through a Bane-esque face mask, ensuring that not a single drop of beer goes to waste.

After 39.13 harrowing seconds, LA Beast lets out a victorious burp that lasts almost as long as the chug, and declares, “If anybody from NASA—if you need any more scientists—don’t hesitate to give me a call,” as well as “I’ll let everybody know when the leaf blower 72-ounce liquid annihilator is available in my merch store.”



This “liquid annihilator” might actually come in handy for some other bros out there, too. Not surprisingly, many have attempted to drink beer with a leaf blower and uploaded it to YouTube, but the actual amount of beer that reaches their mouths (let alone their bloodstreams) is embarrassingly low.

Primitive, pre-LA-Beast leaf-blower beer technology seems to rely purely of cracking open a beer in front of a leaf blower, which creates a beer mist that seems both messy and inefficient. With LA Beast’s system, beer is delivered into the body aggressively, but in a clean, efficient manner.



With this achievement under his belt, LA Beast can get back to eating ghost peppers and hard-boiled ostrich eggs and drinking spoiled milk, passing the time as he waits on that phone call from NASA.