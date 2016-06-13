Watch This Extended Clip of YG Telling All to a Therapist





We’ve been fans of YG, and his story for a while now and last night VICELAND televised a Noisey special where we had the Compton rapper sit down with a therapist for the first time since he was shot three times back in 2015. And for the first time ever for that matter. His assailant still hasn’t been caught. In this extended clip, premiering below, YG speaks about the kind of shit he got into with his crew in detail, discussing exactly what went down when he was shot and how he tried to avoid the incident. Additionally, the video features a look at the next session with the therapist, wherein his counselor delves into what YG thinks of himself as an artist, how that distinguishes him from others, and exactly how he works out his frustrations. It’s an intimate look into his psyche and an unflinchingly delivered account of some of the pivotal moments in his life.