Watch This ‘Fire Tornado’ Melt a Fire Hose In Mid-Air

BC’s 2018 wildfire season has been described as one of the worst in history, a claim that seems to be bolstered by video of a “fire tornado” sucking a fire hose into the air before melting it.

The footage taken by a Wildland firefighter on August 19 shows firefighters attempting to hold onto a fire line as it gets sucked into the air. In the distance, there’s a tower of whirling fire that looks scary af.

Videos by VICE

“Fire tornado destroyed our line. It threw burning logs across our guard for 45 minutes and pulled our hose 100 plus ft in the air before melting it. That’s definitely a first,” wrote firefighter M.C. Schidlowsky alongside an Instagram video of the incident.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BnwjbYfHwkB/?utm_source=ig_embed_loading

Schidlowsky said the line went more than 200 feet in the air, but smoke made it hard to see.

Fire tornadoes, also called fire devils, take place when hot air rises from the ground and create columns.

I’m not sure if this is metal as fuck or the ‘everything is fine’ meme coming to life, but it’s very 2018.

Follow Manisha Krishnan on Twitter.

