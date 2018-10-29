Watch This Giant Pumpkin Crush a Car Because Self Care Is Important

Oh, hello. Fancy meeting you here, person who was previously being besieged by all manner of bad news and baby pics on the internet. How’s your day going? Mediocre at best? Mondays, am I right? Everyone asking you what you did this past weekend instead of asking you what you’re going to do this upcoming weekend. Plus they’re probably talking about a Halloween party that they went to and you’re realizing that if you didn’t go to a Halloween party, or you were kind of disappointed in how your costume turned out, that the Halloween ship has sort of sailed on 2018. I know, it can’t possibly be the end of October already, but by next weekend it will be fully November and while the straw bales and decorative gourds can stay, the fake cobwebs and jack-o-lanterns have got to go before the latter starts rotting. It’s true what they say: Time passes faster as you get older. It actually kind of makes sense if you think about it: Each day represents a decreasing percentage of the overall life you’ve lived, so it feels smaller and smaller as the years go by. It’s only going to speed up from here.

Which is why you should take a minute to slow down a little, stop refreshing the news, and definitely not do whatever it is you’re supposed to be doing and instead think about this: What would happen if you dropped a 1,300-pound pumpkin onto a car? Like, a for-real car that somebody once drove around and wrote “PLAN // AHEA // D” on before it ended up in the junk yard.

Videos by VICE

I don’t know why the folks at Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm in Massachusetts decided to do just that, but I’m glad that they did. Forget face masks and scented candles; sometimes you need self-care that feels as angry as you are, something destructive rather than constructive, something big but abstract, visceral but consequence-less.

Let’s go to the video:

Now let’s check out the key moment in slow motion:

Ahhhh. Doesn’t that feel good? The end is the beginning is the end, indeed.