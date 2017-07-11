Watch This Giant Super Soaker Cut a Watermelon in Half

True story: when I was a kid, we didn’t have a lot of money, so my brothers and I used empty, cleaned out ketchup bottles as “squirt guns.” On the other end of the spectrum is YouTuber Mark Rober, who just posted a video of a giant Super Soaker water gun that is so powerful it can shatter glass and slice a watermelon.

Rober, a mechanical engineer and former NASA employee, partnered with fellow YouTuber Bob from I Like to Make Stuff, to construct the mammoth water gun. The gun itself is made of PVA and a tank filled with high-pressure nitrogen gas. A separate tank holds two gallons of water which, when forced out by the gas, blasts out of the cannon at 272 miles per hour.

Videos by VICE

This video is a follow up to Rober’s popular giant Nerf Gun project, which he made last summer:

I still feel some sense of nostalgia for my ketchup bottle guns, but they couldn’t carve watermelons. I think it’s time for an upgrade.



Get six of our favorite Motherboard stories every day by signing up for our newsletter.