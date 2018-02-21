Watch This Guy Take Cops on an Insane Car Chase into a Subway Tunnel

On Tuesday night, folks watching the Olympics in Los Angeles saw their screens pivot to live coverage of a car chase, which isn’t uncommon in a city known for high-speed pursuits. At first, things seemed pretty standard: Cops trailed the pickup truck while it wove in and out of traffic, hopped a curb, tore down the wrong side of the road, and completely bashed into a taxi.

But then the driver of the truck turned things up a notch. In a move straight out of Grand Theft Auto V, he hopped up on a set of train tracks and careened down into a subway tunnel, evading the cops by heading underground.

At that point, the good people of LA stopped rooting for the US men’s hockey team and turned their attention to the unnamed driver, doing whatever he could to escape the police. Never mind the fact that they didn’t know if he was drunk, or if his car was stolen, or if he was fleeing the scene of some heinous crime—the dude pulled off a stunt most people could only imagine trying on an Xbox controller, and he did it like a goddamn pro.

I’m in LA and there’s a live car chase on TV! I feel like I just won the Olympic s and lottery at the same time. #hashtagblessed — Cher Martinetti (@thecherness) February 21, 2018

Yo some guy is in a car chase with the police in LA and he pulled a fricking GTA move and frickin’ drove into a train tunnel!!!! — RIP David McCallum😭 ✨Ducky will be missed✨ (@Zdoctorwhofan24) February 21, 2018

But the driver’s ambitious move down into the depths of LA would inevitably be his downfall. The city ended up having to shut down its Metro Rail, sending commuters a bizarre travel warning, so cops could go in after the guy. While a chopper scanned the road with a searchlight, officers eventually tracked down the driver and brought him back up to the street in handcuffs.

RAW VIDEO: The man who led police on a wild chase that ended in an MTA train tunnel is now in custody. #CBSLA pic.twitter.com/Pgh5ZhGexn — KCAL News Assignment Desk (@KCBSKCALDesk) February 21, 2018

For as impressive as his trip underground might’ve been, the Grand Theft Auto–inspired spree didn’t cause quite the same spectacle as this drunken beach pursuit, or the two lovebirds who ended their chase with a smooch. Alas, it came to an unremarkable close, and things returned to normal on LA’s airwaves—but not everyone was psyched to leave the high-speed chase behind.

In LA, a bar full of people just booed the NBC affiliate’s decision to cut from a live car chase to Olympics coverage — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) February 16, 2018

