WATCH: This Legendary ‘Newlywed Game’ Blooper Was Too Dirty for Television

The long-running ABC game show The Newlywed Game, on which recently married couples competed to see how well they knew each other, was famous for its use of the phrase “making whoopee” as a euphemism for sex. Original host Bob Eubanks would often ask his guests where the weirdest place they’d done it was, usually prompting a humorous response. And it was one of those funny answers that spawned a very interesting urban legend; the reason being that, unlike most comparable stories, this actually ended up being true—in a way.

As the years went by, many TV viewers, for whatever reason, seemed to recall a female contestant replying to Eubanks’s question by saying something to the effect of, “In the butt, Bob!” However, Eubanks himself claimed otherwise. “It never happened,” he once told Entertainment Weekly. “No matter where I go, it’s mentioned three or four times a day,” he continued. “Everybody swears they saw it. I’m going to write a book and call it That Would Be in the Book, Bob!” (he really did, by the way).

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Eventually, Eubanks got a call from the Game Show Network informing him that they’d located the clip. To Eubanks’s surprise, there he was talking to a young woman—later identified as Olga Perez—who answered his “weirdest place” question pretty close to how people remembered. There’s just one minor difference: she said, “In the a**,” rather than “In the butt.” “What I’m talking about is the weirdest location,” Eubanks clarified.

But, according to Eubanks, the exchange didn’t even air, which means that no one outside of the studio audience could’ve possibly seen it. The blooper finally made its TV debut as part of the 2002 NBC special The Most Outrageous Game Show Moments, and was selected as number one. That same year, Perez allowed the clip to be used in George Clooney’s Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, but only after they offered her $5,000 for its inclusion.

You can check out the legendary outtake for yourself below.