Watch This Mash-Up Of Every Boiler Room Ever

A few years ago, while walking through London on a Sunday afternoon, the sound of bass bins lead my and my friends to a public soccer pitch where some sort of tournament was was being played whilst credible house music pumped out of a ridiculously large Funktion One sound system for all 30-odd folks in attendance. I joked to my crew that it must be a Boiler Room broadcast. Joked, that is, until I saw the familiar online logo on the referee’s t-shirt.

Boiler Room is turning five next month, with a series of parties in Tokyo, London, Berlin, New York and Los Angeles. What started out as a small private video webcast of London underground DJs has turned into a global phenomenon, streaming and archiving thousands of DJ sets and live performances from all over the world.

The brand has developped into the sort of ubiquitous presence you might just bump into even if you’re not looking for an impromptu party in Shoreditch. Need a more accurate yardstick to judge the iumpact of Boiler Room? Just look at the mocking memes it has picked up along the way, from the good humored (Ben Klock overdubbed playing the Grandstand theme song) to the offensive (Adolph Hipster). Such is the way with the Internet.

Haters gonna hate, but for those who do want to celebrate, BR edited together a few seconds of every (we think) performance. You can see preview here, or head over to 5yearsof.boilerroom.tv/ for a glimpse of what the underground has really looked like over the past half a decade.