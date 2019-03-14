Watch This Plane Nearly Crash Into Traffic Near Toronto

Dashcam footage from a vehicle driving along a busy Toronto-area road shows a small aircraft nearly collide with traffic as it flies very low to the ground. The plane subsequently crashed into a nearby ditch.

According to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, the incident took place during a “runway excursion” of a small plane that was taking off from the Buttonville Municipal Airport in Markham, Ontario.

The vehicle that caught the footage was driving along 16th Avenue near Highway 404 at around 2 PM Tuesday, according to multiple media reports.

Speaking to CTV Toronto, York Regional Police Sgt. Dave Mitchell said the pilot and student flying the Cirrus SR20, a single engine plane, were not injured. However, the plane did incur damage during the crash.

Mitchell said it was “quite amazing” that the plane didn’t crash into any of the vehicles along 16th Avenue.



The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the incident.

