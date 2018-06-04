Watch This Ruthless Crayfish Remove Its Own Claw to Escape a Boiling Hot Pot

If you ever thought that shellfish were totally, 100-percent cool with being boiled alive, then we have some unfortunate news. Surprise, surprise: it seems getting dunked into a giant pan of 100-degree water, surrounded by the burning flesh of your friends and family is, actually, not good.

Indeed, one lone shellfish has really hammered home the idea that being boiled alive sucks. A video shared last week by a diner in a China shows a crayfish clambering out of a hot soup pan and onto the edge of a plate. However, things get trickier when the crustacean’s left claw remains submerged in the pan, hindering its exit. Finally, in a ruthless, James Franco-esque desire to remove one’s own limbs, the crayfish hacks at its own claw until it falls back into the pan, allowing for its escape. Jesus.

On social media site Weibo, where the video was first shared, users called for the crayfish not to be eaten. “Let him go,” one user insisted, while another posted, “don’t eat him, seeing how hard he’s trying to survive.”

According to the Evening Standard, the diner decided to keep the crayfish after witnessing the event. “I let him live,” he told a Taiwanese new site. “I already took him home and I’m raising him in an aquarium.”

He isn’t the first diner to have come across a dish a la sentience. Earlier this year, a restaurant owner felt compelled to release a fish back into the sea after he noticed it was still alive, while a diner in Japan recently shared a disturbing video of a clam twitching on the top of a piece of sushi. Twitching.

Turns out, even in death we are never truly free. Ugh.