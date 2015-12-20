Watch This Short and Sweet Documentary on Planet Mu

Planet Mu is wrapping up their year-long celebration of their 20th anniversary. It’s certainly a legacy to be proud of — Aphex Twin, DJ Rashad, Ital, Venetian Snares, and Floating Points — are among the many venerable producers who have called the British label home.

The Vinyl Factory have encapsulated Planet Mu’s storied existence into a short documentary. Planet Mu: µ20 (The Documentary) captures the hype behind the label that, as Rory Gibb, the writer of the µ20 book, puts it in film: “became known releasing extreme dance music and perpetuated that early spirit of rave.”

“With Mike Paradinas’s aka µ-Ziq at its helm,” The Vinyl Factory writes “Mu racked up a reputation for daring electronic sounds; over two decades touching on IDM, jungle, breakcore, grime, dubstep, footwork – and joining the dots in-between. It’s truly remarkable that Planet Mu has continued to break boundaries without the structure and budget and big-hitting artists enjoyed by other electronic indies of its standing.”

The Vinyl Factory also released a 20th Anniversary compilation for Planet Mu, which you can order here.