Watch This Woman Get Scary-Close to a Shark in Shallow Florida Waters

One woman was carelessly swimming in the ocean in Florida recently, unaware that she was in for a rude awakening. Little did she know that she was freakishly close to a shark.

Lauren Roth was walking in barely waist-deep water, minding her own business and enjoying the sun, when a lifeguard approached and told her they were clearing the water.

“We’ve got a shark coming this way,” he said to her.

At first, Lauren seemed confused yet compliant. But within seconds, she processed what the lifeguard said and graciously thanked him for getting her to safety.

She posted the ordeal on TikTok, captioning the video: “Shark in the water a few months ago. 🫠 We do go back in, but I really do feel like Animal Planet sometimes here.”

Florida Woman Has Close Call With Shark: ‘Never Going Back’

According to Newsweek, who spoke with Lauren, the couple recently moved to Florida. But while her husband is originally from the state, Lauren is not—and is still adjusting to these wild yet common close calls with sharks.

In the clip of the shark (after Lauren was safely back on land), you can hear Lauren’s husband, Matt, say, “Awesome!” To which Lauren asks, “Is it?”

I think I’m on her side for this one.

As for the lifeguard, Lauren explained in her TikTok comments, “He did a great job! I’m so grateful that he was there to warn me and I didn’t get snuck up on by a shark 😂”

“Welcome to Florida,” someone commented on her video. “That was a bull shark. Very dangerous.”

“I can’t believe how close to the shore it is… 😳” another added.

In her interview with Newsweek, Lauren spoke more candidly about the incident.

“Matt is from [Florida], so he prepared me for months before we moved here that wildlife is intense, so I was less freaked out than I could have been,” she said.

In the clip, Lauren told Matt that she would not be going back in the water. However, that decision was apparently short-lived.

“We love the ocean, so it’s a risk we take,” she told Newsweek.