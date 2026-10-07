WATCH: Thousands of San Diego Padres Fans Sing Blink-182’s ‘All The Small Things’ to Tom DeLonge and Is Someone Cutting Onions?

Tom DeLonge turned up at Petco Park this week to watch his hometown team, the San Diego Padres, take on the Milwaukee Brewers. During the game, the crowd went into a sing-along of Blink-182’s “All the Small Things”, and it’s just so heartwarming to watch DeLonge’s reaction.

The Padres played the Brewers on Oct. 6, 2026, with the pop-punk bassist/singer watching from the stands. In footage from the game, DeLonge is seen beaming with joy as the crowd of thousands belts out his tune, essentially singing it directly to him. It’s a real onion-cutting moment for us elder Millennials, if you know what I mean.

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Tom DeLonge estuvo presente ayer en el Petco Park en el partido 3 de San Diego Padres contra Milwaukee Brewers… ¡Y hasta cantó All The Small Things de blink-182 con el público!.. pic.twitter.com/Pn0kQVxg7t — blink-182 Paraguay (@blink182py) October 7, 2026

This actually isn’t the first time this has happened to Tom DeLonge, notably. It happened at least once before, in 2023. During a subsequent interview, he called the moment “pretty magical,” and then noted that he’d like to hear sports stadiums diversify their Blink tunes.

“I keep hearing our songs at sports games. You know, honestly, what I think? We’ve got more aggressive songs,” he said. DeLonge then continued, “We’ve got better songs than that one. We’ve gotta get you one that’s a little bit louder, a little bit gnarlier. Gotta pump people up. That’s what I’m thinking. I have comments.”

“All the Small Things ” remains one of Blink-182’s biggest songs

Originally released with Blink-182’s breakout 1999 album, Enema of the State, “All the Small Things” remains one of their biggest songs ever. If not THE biggest. It topped charts worldwide and has been certified platinum many times over.

During a 2012 interview about their career, DeLonge offered some insight into the making of “Enema of the State”, their third album. “For Enema,” he began, “we spent four months recording, and we had [the late punk producer] Jerry Finn producing – we learned everything. We learned how to record, how to play good; he didn’t let anything pass.”

DeLonge added, “There still weren’t any computers really, so it was all to tape, and you had to play it right. We really trusted him.”

He then weighed in on how drummer Travis Barker joining the band affected their dynamic. “It was like, ‘Now anything’s possible, we can play any kind of song,’” he replied. “Mark and I instantly played better because we were keeping up with someone who played everything perfectly, so we became a lot better at that time. We were nowhere near as good as Travis, but we got better.”

Photo by Anthony Pidgeon/Redferns