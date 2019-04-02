‘Top Boy’ Season 3 Confirms Casting of Little Simz and Dave

Before turning The O2 into The O3 last night (please don’t ever try and think that lyric makes sense), Drake introduced his own live set with a preview trailer for the new series of Top Boy – the cult British television show that aired in the late 00s then slid out of commission before being resurrected by the Canadian rapper.

This time round it’s on Netflix and features an even brighter star-studded cast. As well as the usual characters played by Ashley Walters, Kano and Kane Robinson, viewers are gonna catch new roles from current man of the moment, UK rapper Dave, and current woman of the moment, UK rapper Little Simz. Though the roles had been rumoured for a while now – an article in The Metro, in particular, showed Dave on set – the new trailer for season 3 confirms their addition to the cast. Have a watch below.

Videos by VICE

Speaking on the decision to work with Netflix and the benefits they brought to the project, Ashley Walters said: “Top Boy is a raw, real representation of street culture. It explores how these characters came to make the choices they make, and gives the audience a behind-the-scenes look as to what is happening on our streets today. It needs to be talked about and the show doesn’t shy away from giving us the platform to tell our story. We can’t change things if we do not acknowledge it and understand it first. Netflix is the perfect platform for this show, there aren’t many networks who would be brave enough to keep it this real.”

You may remember that back in 2016, Skepta hinted at Drake’s involvement in the show’s third season, while chatting to Zane Lowe on Beats 1. Now, Brian Eno and Michael Asante have scored original music for the series. So go ahead: scroll back up and watch the trailer again, for another hit of Simz’s sonorous narration. It’s coming.

You can find Ryan on Twitter.