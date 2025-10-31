WATCH: Turnstile Fan Makes Huge Stage Dive Leap Over Security Pit

Turnstile may have graduated to bigger stages these days. However, the Baltimore band still has fans willing to do some wild hardcore shit, like this dude who literally made a death-defying leap from the stage at their Richmond, Virginia.

In footage of the September show, which recently surfaced, the shirtless fan is seen launching off the stage where the band is playing, soaring through the air over the security pit. He then lands half on the barricade and half in the crowd, where some fans caught him and pulled him in just as a security guard tried to pull him back. Check it out below.

Videos by VICE

Play video

Notably, this was the same show where a cop allegedly pepper-sprayed fans who were trying to stage dive.

On Wednesday, September 24, Turnstile was playing the show at Brown’s Island. During the group’s encore performance of “Birds,” fans began to try to rush the stage to jump off and back into the crowd. This is one of the most normal and common hardcore show experiences you can have.

The band reportedly encouraged fans to come up, and there is even video footage showing bassist and vocalist Franz Lyons helping a fan up to the stage, while pushing back against security staff, who were made up of Richmond Sheriff’s Dept. officers.

The Sheriff’s Department Is Investigating the Pepper Spray Incident

At one point, an officer unholstered his pepper-spray and threatened fans with it, eventually spraying it into the eyes of someone trying to climb onto the stage. Notably, the blast of spray also seemed to affect the band, with Lyons seen trying to cover his eyes. According to Metal Injection, many fans suffered lingering effects of the pepper spray, and one reported teenage victim is said to have been hospitalized.

Richmond Sheriff Antionette Irving has since confirmed that her office is investigating the incident, telling local news outlet CBS 6 (WTVR), “We are reviewing the concert activity and any allegations related to any incidents.”

At this time, neither Turnstile, their management, promoter The Broadberry, nor RMC Events appears to have publicly commented on the matter.