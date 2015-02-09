Watch Two Hamsters Go on a Valentine’s Date

If languishing in Valentine’s Day loneliness feels like an annual run on the hamster wheel, why not enjoy the date you won’t be going on vicariously, through actual hamsters? Instead of pre-cooking in the sauce of your own soul-crushingly solo spaghetti special, watch as two tiny balls of fur enjoy a plate of pasta á la Lady and The Tramp, and go on an extra-miniature gondola cruise, courtesy of YouTube channel HelloDenizen.

Check out HelloDenizen’s channel for more furry-cheeked rodents role playing as humans.

Videos by VICE

