Watch Two Little Kids Shout “Hell Yeah” into a Mic as Boulevards Play “Move and Shout”

We were all sorts of smitten​ with this year’s Pickathon festival. Held on the edge of a forest in Happy Valley, Oregon—not too far from Portland—it was a​ weekend that achieved what most festivals only dream of. It was sustainable, pretty much everyone seemed to not be a dick, and the lineup was great.

For proof, look no further than this video of North Carolina funk band Boulevards playing “Move and Shout” at the festival’s Galaxy Barn. The vibe is so good that two little kids get up on stage and start shouting “hell yeah” into Jamil Rashad’s microphone. Those are extremely good vibes​​​​​.

