WATCH: Two-Woman Lollapalooza Mud Pit Brawl Takes Steamy Turn As the Crowd Cheers Them On

Lollapalooza 2026 brought a ton of great music to Chicago over the weekend, but some attendees had their eyes elsewhere.

In a new viral clip, two women brawl in a mud pit at the fest. The end of the match takes a steamy turn, however, as the wrestling turns to making out. All the while, the crowd cheers them on. Check out the clip below, courtesy of TikTok user franswlrld.

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Lollapalooza 2026 kicked off on July 30 and ran through August 2. The lineup included headlining acts like Lorde, The Smashing Pumpkins, Charli XCX, Olivia Dean, and Tate McRae.

Other artists who performed this year included Yungblud, Ethel Cain, Sombr, Zara Larsson, and Lil Uzi Vert. Some of the bands who played this year were Turnstile, Wet Leg, Hot Mulligan, and Wolf Alice.

Lollapalooza prides itself on being a festival with a sociopolitical conscience

Lollapalooza’s musical acts and other fest events are the draw. However, the fest has long prided itself on being environmentally conscious and socio-politically aware.

“Lollapalooza, an Illinois Sustainability Award recipient, is committed to sustainable festival practices in the field,” reads the fest’s website. “Behind the scenes and through the preservation of the ever-beautiful Grant Park.”

“This commitment is integrated into every area of the park,” organizers add. “From recycling and composting to eco-friendly service items at Chow Town, and Hydration Stations that provide patrons free, filtered water, diverting millions of plastic bottles from the landfill. Additionally, Lollapalooza uses biodiesel for all generators and equipment and funds renewable energy projects through carbon offset purchases.”

The Chicago festival also takes its sense of environmental awareness very seriously

“Lollapalooza is once again setting the standard for climate action in live music,” organizers pointed out. “In partnership with Live Nation’s sustainability initiative Green Nation, and leading music sustainability nonprofit REVERB, the T-Mobile sponsored main stage is being hybridized. Powered by a combined battery-bio diesel system that reduces on-site fossil fuel use, lowers carbon emissions, improves air quality, and creates a quieter and healthier experience for artists, fans, and crew.”

They went on to say that “Lollapalooza, Green Nation and REVERB are teaming up once again to power the T-Mobile Stage with a fully hybrid battery system, setting a powerful example for festivals across the country. Lollapalooza is proud to be a national leader in sustainable festival innovation that reduces reliance on carbon emissions and overall fossil fuel use.”

Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage