Watch Ty Dolla $ign and Thundercat Play ‘Cinderella’ to Honor Mac Miller

A year ago today, NPR posted Mac Miller’s cathartic three-song set at its ‘Tiny Desk.’ It was one of the best entries in the long-running live series, with Miller performing renditions of Swimming cuts with raw and soulful emotion. Watching the clip now is especially overwhelming as Miller died of an accidental overdose at 26 just weeks after its recording. Now two musicians who joined Miller behind the actually-not-tiny desk, Thundercat and guitarist Justus West, are also backing Ty Dolla $ign for his upcoming performance.

According to NPR producer Bobby Carter, after Ty Dolla $ign and his band had wrapped recording their own session, he reminded them that it was almost a year to the date since their last appearance with Miller. He writes, “The band paused and huddled. They mulled over a few notes in a matter of seconds then gave me a signal that they were ready. The room was silenced and the cameras started rolling again.” Below is their impromptu performance of “Cinderella,” a song from Mac Miller’s 2016 album The Divine Feminine, which Ty Dolla $ign guests on. It’s a beautiful tribute, complete with guitar solos from West, some revelatory bass playing from Thundercat, and Ty shouting out Miller’s family and fans. Watch it below and stay tuned for Ty Dolla $ign’s full Tiny Desk Concert that be published soon.