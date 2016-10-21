Watch Ty Dolla $ign Beg for Forgiveness in His New Video for “Stealing”

Ty Dolla $ign’s Campaign, an album that in any other year might have been lauded as a classic but in 2016 got roughly four hours of critical coverage, was essentially a collection of 15 diverse but near-perfect tracks. It came at the listener from as many directions, drawing from trap and R&B in equal measure, a showcase for his broad talents. Dude was peacocking, really.

The most unexpected of all of these—if, I suppose, anything that Ty Dolla $ign does with his music can really be considered a shock at this point—was “Stealing,” a nicotine-addled lament, crooned expertly above a simple picked guitar. “Oh if breaking hearts was a crime / I’d do double time,” he sang. There was a degree of light-heartedness to the track on first listen, a wink in the direction of the camera. It wasn’t short on braggadocio, even if its delivery wasn’t exactly ecstatic.

Videos by VICE

But in the video for the track, released today, Ty takes the all that lyrical regret and hones in on it exclusively. Black and white save for the rapper’s green eyes, the camera remains focused on Ty throughout, like a troubled Sinead O’Connor. It’s a smart move, acknowledging that Ty Dolla $ign is charismatic enough to hold a camera’s gaze for three minutes and just letting that run as simply as possible.

Watch it below.



​Follow Noisey on Twitter​.​