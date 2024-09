Fresh from a performance in that creepy episode of Seinfeld with Nick Jonas at the VMAs on Sunday Night, Ty Dolla $ign has surfaced with the video for “Zaddy.” Directed by Jay Ahn, the video is basically a quick, sexually-suggestive Blade Runner homage. Except this time, we know who the replicants are straight away; there’s only one, and Ty Dolla $ign is trying to have sex with her.

It’s all part of the build-up to the Campaign mixtape, out September 23. Check out the video below.