Tyler, The Creator Gave Us the “Earfquake” Remix We Needed at the Grammys

It’s hard to improve on a great song—but it was no big deal for Tyler, the Creator at this year’s Grammys. In a brief ode to doo wop, Tyler enlisted Charlie Wilson and Boyz II Men for the rendition of “Earfquake” we didn’t know we needed. Just when we were getting used to the retro vibes, Tyler completely switched it up for “New Magic Wand,” with pyrotechnics so sick we were concerned for his blonde wig. An army of look-a-likes, a la Eminem at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards, headed toward the stage to mosh with him and honestly, we’d like to be there with them.

