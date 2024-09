​Photo by Sara Wass​



Last night on Viceland’s new nightly show Desus & Mero​, Vampire Weekend lead singer Ezra Koenig stopped by to discuss the latest happenings on the internet. Along with the Bronx duo, Koenig talked about Trick Daddy’s recent Instagram post degrading black women, creepy clown pranks gone wrong, and virtual reality games. Watch the clip from last night’s show below.



