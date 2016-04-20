Watch ‘NOISEY Chicago’ in Full, with Chief Keef, Vic Mensa, Common, and More

If you’re not all the way caught up on VICELAND’s NOISEY, which grants a look inside bubbling music scenes in cities all over the world, get familiar. Today you can watch NOISEY Chicago online in full. The episode returns to the Windy City four years after the drill wave made for a new mainstream hip-hop superpower to find its stars and its youth in disrepair thanks to a city government blindly unaware of all the ways it’s stirring its gang violence problem. We talk to Chief Keef, Lil Durk, Young Chop, Vic Mensa, Common, and many more to piece together where the city’s been and where it’s headed. Watch NOISEY Chicago below. If you’ve got cable, make haste to catch up on the full season of NOISEY on VICELAND, which also visits Los Angeles, Miami, Detroit, Las Vegas, Jamaica, and London.