Watch Alex Ovechkin Do More Keg Stands with the Stanley Cup in Russia

Remember once upon a time when the Capitals won their first championship and proceeded to go on an epic, much-publicized, GOAT of a Stanley Cup bender with Alex Ovechkin, in particular, at the centre of the party that stretched from Vegas to Washington over a solid, alcohol-fueled week?

Yeah, that shit was like a month ago, but don’t get the false impression that the shenanigans are anywhere near over yet, especially when No. 8 still had his day with the Cup, in Russia, around a boat load of his vodka-loving countrymen, while the nation is hosting the World Cup and its soccer team was still in the tournament after an unexpected run to the quarterfinal.

There was no better time for Ovi to bring the hardware back to Moscow. It’s been 13 years since Ovechkin left his native Russia to pursue an NHL career with the Capitals, and the party he threw down in his home country with the Cup over the weekend was about as Ovechkin as you can get.

It all started with him waking up beside his mistress again, this time at his family’s childhood home on his old bed.

The FIFA World Cup fan fest was naturally Ovi’s first stop with the large silver dish, where boatloads of people lined up for photos with No. 8 and his buddy Stan.

Ovechkin carrying the Cup into World Cup Fanfest. He was enveloped by security and media. He had to come back and to get security to let me, @ikhurshudyan and a few others through. pic.twitter.com/gT3AmCA8kf — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) July 7, 2018

It seems the fans are coming on a conveyer belt to take their photo with @ovi8 pic.twitter.com/bFWwkAQDgu — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) July 7, 2018

Moscow’s famous Red Square got a surprise visit, too.

Alex Ovechkin just made a surprise visit to Red Square with the Cup. The reaction of tourists there was what you might expect. pic.twitter.com/RgDvJlIE8P — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) July 8, 2018

Oh yeah, there were a couple of his Russian teammates on hand to soak up the party, too. Caviar, anyone?

Cup keg stands have become a staple of the Caps bender tour so, of course, that did not change at all in Russia.

Naturally, someone gifted Ovechkin a painting.

A fan brought this painting to Ovechkin as a gift. Ovi’s agent David Abrutyn holds it up for us to photograph. pic.twitter.com/RUaoVd6mcf — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) July 7, 2018

He was also presented a giant Ovi cake. Because why the fuck not.

Nicklas Backstrom wasn’t there with him in the flesh, but Ovechkin made sure to show his boy some respect.

In which Ovechkin holds the Cup next to Backstrom’s Dynamo photo pic.twitter.com/rksYMoNvu3 — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) July 7, 2018

Of course, Ovi didn’t forget about the kids.

Alex Ovechkin with Dynamo kids and the Cup at the Dynamo training base #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/3gywaZYD11 — Igor Eronko (@IgorEronko) July 7, 2018

Or where it all started.

.@ovi8 meeting his father at his hometown rink Novogorsk Dynamo Hockey School pic.twitter.com/QlhIGku6oC — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 7, 2018

With defenceman Michal Kempny due for his 24 hours with the trophy next, Ovechkin signed off the only way a slightly-buzzed, newly-minted Stanley Cup champion could.

https://twitter.com/BarSouthNCelly/status/1016124056792264709

The only thing better than Ovechkin crushing the narrative and sealing the first Cup of his career is the absolute carnage of a bender that followed. For everyone’s sake, let’s hope we someday get to find out what debauchery Cup celebration No. 2 will bring.