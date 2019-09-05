The Heartbreaking Trailer for A24’s ‘Waves’ Proves It’s Headed to the Oscars

There are so many puns to be made about how A24’s Waves was the breakout film of the 2019 Telluride Festival when it premiered last week. But for everyone’s sake, let’s avoid making puns about how it swept in and made a big splash or whatever and just say, simply: This one is supposed to be incredible.

The Hollywood Reporter praised Waves as a “tender, bruising, exuberant film” in its Telluride review and the Ringer already crowned it “the most stunning movie experience of the year.” On Thursday, A24 dropped the film’s first official trailer, and between the Telluride reception and this footage, Waves might be headed straight for the Oscars.

The Trey Edward Shults-directed movie stars Sterling K. Brown and, according to the film’s official synopsis, is set in southern Florida and follows “the epic emotional journey of a suburban African-American family—led by a well-intentioned but domineering father—as they navigate love, forgiveness, and coming together in the aftermath of a loss.” All this to say: A24 is really delivering the tears this fall.

Waves also stars Alexa Demie, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and, yes, Lucas Hedges, since this is an A24 movie and all. It will also feature a score from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and—look, what else is there to say? Just go see it when it hits theaters in November.