Watch Wiley Nail a Performance of “Can’t Go Wrong” on Jools Holland

This is going to be a big year for the godfather of grime. Pre-orders for his new album (featuring Skepta, Stormzy, JME, Lady Leshurr, Lethal Bizzle​ and more) open on September 16th, and he’ll also be dropping what promises to be a fascinating autobiography via Hodder & Stoughton (the second grime book of the year if you count This is Grime by Hattie Collins​ – the rise of grime literature is real). Last night, he took to Later… with Jools Holland​ to deliver a performance so pumping it almost seemed inappropriate for a seated television studio audience.

Watch “Can’t Go Wrong” below, because nobody has been doing it this good for this long.