Watch Wiley Throwback To 00s Rap Videos In “You Were Always”

Wiley has dropped a video to accompany “You Were Always,” released a few weeks ago in advance of his album Godfather, now scheduled to come out on January 13. Just like the track itself, the promo features Skepta and Belly, and sees both, as well as Wiley himself, unusually in their feelings.



The moodily lit clip is a welcome throwback to the 2000s relationship drama music video trend (a subgenre which reached its true zenith here), probably in a nod towards the track’s R&B-inflected beat which samples from girl group SVW’s amazing 1996 slow jam “Fine Time” – and this isn’t the first time Wiley has used this sample, having also put it on a track on Roll Deep’s Street Anthems in 2009.



The video opens with a pensive Skepta, before moving onto a dejected-looking Belly, and then finally arrives at the moment we were really all waiting for: Wiley delivering the realest bar of the year – “Still can’t work out why you would cause a big scene in Nando’s” (we’ve all been there) – during a confrontation with his video girl at the bar.

You can watch the video for “You Were Always” below. Pre-order Godfather here.



