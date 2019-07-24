YBN Cordae and Anderson .Paak’s ‘Fallon’ Set Was One of the Best of 2019

This Friday, YBN Cordae puts out his debut album The Lost Boy, and the previews of the LP so far have been impressive. He’s already shared the menacing “Have Mercy” along with the soulful, Chance The Rapper-assisted “Bad Idea,” but his latest single from the forthcoming effort is his best yet. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, the artist born Cordae Dunston enlisted Anderson .Paak to premiere “RPN.” The result is one of the most memorable late night performances of the year so far.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-bOAyCft_sM

What’s striking about Cordae’s late night debut is how obviously comfortable he is performing with .Paak. Their chemistry is tangible both onstage and on the song, where the two gleefully trade bars over an expertly-produced beat from J. Cole. Perhaps the most telling line is when Cordae raps, “Ayy, we like a cold team” to which .Paak replies, like “Shaq and Kobe.” On a different note, the J. Cole connection is notable because one of Cordae’s most prominent tracks is his response to the rapper’s “1985,”which called out the new generation of rappers. Listen to the actual track below.

