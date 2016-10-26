Watch YG Lead a Police Chase in New Video, “One Time Comin’”

​Yesterday, YG released his first proper single since his acclaimed second solo album, Still Brazy, which dropped in June of this year. The song, “One Time Comin’” serves as a tribute to victims of police violence, a conversation YG has proudly taken part in with tracks like“Fuck Donald Trump”​with Nipsey Hussle and invitations to fans to join him on stage to whack a Donald Trump piñata​. On it, he raps about the uncertainties faced as a Black person leaving home: “Told my daughter, ‘Daddy love you’ before I left the crib / Can’t take the money with you so I iced up my wrist.”

Today, YG drops off a video for the song, following two police chases; one, one foot, as a man races through an LA neighborhood with a cop trailing. The other is YG leading a group of police cars down a narrow road. The video ends with YG being surrounded and with the man on foot being caught, and gun shots sounding off as the video comes to an end. Watch the visual below.

Videos by VICE

Photo: Screengrab of video via YouTube

Follow Noisey on Twitter​.