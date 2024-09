​This morning, through Facebook​, Hyperdub Records shared a new collaboration and video between Sad Boys founder Yung Lean​ and member of groups Hype Williams and Babyfather, Dean Blunt. The eight-minute clip shows both artists taking a long walk through dark city streets. That walk is occasionally interrupted with images of burning cigars, Looney Tunes illustrations, and more. Watch the video below.

