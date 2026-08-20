WATCH: Yungblud Puts His Broken Leg Where His Mouth Is and Goes Wheelchair Crowdsurfing

In one of the most audacious displays of “the show must go on” in years, Yungblud took the concert stage with a broken leg and then proceeded to crowdsurf in a wheelchair. Yes, you read that correctly.

We previously reported that the English singer suffered an accident—presumably while riding dirt bikes—that did damage to his leg, and feasibly should have been a concert-canceling injury.

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On Instagram, Yungblud shared a photo of his leg in a cast. He commented that his leg was “f**ked” but that he would still be “giggin.” He let fans in Portugal and Belgium know: “I’m comin, and it’s gonna be f**king mad.” The singer was determined to go on, and go on he did. During that Portugal show, he went out into the crowd in a wheelchair, and they carried him all around. Very wild stuff here. Check out footage below.

Even with a serious leg injury, Yungblud is out here giving fans a memorable experience at his concerts. For example, take his recent baby-gender-reveal show.

Yungblud was playing an August 2026 gig at the First Interstate Arena in Billings, Montana, when he suddenly stopped. He’d spotted a sign that read: “We are pregnant, do our gender reveal.”

Yungblud did his first-ever gender reveal for fans at a 2026 Montana gig

“I ain’t never done a f**king gender reveal before,” Yungblud quipped. “Let me tell you something, I ain’t a priest but I’ll f**king do it. Come on.”

The couple had the gender of their unborn child in an envelope, which they handed to the singer. He had other plans though. “F**k that, get up here, get them up here,” he said, urging the couple to join him on stage.

As the pair made their way onto the stage, Yungblud asked the crowd to “make some f**king noise, man.” He then took the envelope and said, “So I open this, and this is gonna show you if it’s a boy or it’s a girl? Come on, get closer; I’m nervous too.”

“I’m gonna remember this moment forever. Bringing life into the world what a beautiful f**king day. Congratulations, guys,” Yungblud added while preparing to open the envelope.

He then broke the tension by saying, “You got… It’s a f**king girl!” Certainly, that was a memorable concert experience for everyone involved.

Photo by Mariano Regidor/Redferns