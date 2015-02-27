Watch Water and Paint Dance Inside a Fish Bowl

Mysterious globules float and glide over what looks like an alien landscape—but is actually the inside of a fishbowl—in Hyde Park’s short film, Waterballet – Shortcutz. Although they may look like sleek visual effects, the artist actually created them in a tank, inside which he could create “a world where gravity is changing,” as he reveals on his site. Now, witness the hypnotic dance of paint and water come to life:

Waterballet – Shortcutz from Kamiel Rongen on Vimeo.

Check out more from Hyde Park on their website.

