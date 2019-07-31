Watermelon Radish “Prosciutto” Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: about a week
Ingredients
2 cups|473 ml white vinegar
½ cup kosher salt
2 tablespoons cracked whole black peppercorns
2 tablespoons dried oregano
4 garlic cloves, chopped
4 large rainbow radishes
Directions
- Brine the radish: In a large bowl, whisk together the vinegar, salt, peppercorns, oregano, and garlic with 2 cups|473 ml water to dissolve the salt. Place the radishes in a zip-top bag or a sealable container and pour over the brine to submerge them completely. Let the radishes sit in the brine for 3 to 4 days.
- Smoke the radishes: Remove the radishes from the brine and place in a 225°F smoker of your choice for 6 hours.
- Dehydrate the radishes: Place in a dehydrator at 120°F for 12 hours.
- To serve, thinly slice radishes by hand or on a meat slicer. Use in salads, on cheese boards, or anywhere you’d use prosciutto or cured meats. Radishes will keep, refrigerated, for up to one month.
