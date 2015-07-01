Watermelon with Homemade Tajín, Candied Peanuts, and Hot Sauce Recipe

“The more chilled the watermelon, the better.”

Serves 8-10

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the homemade Tajín mix:

¼ cup sumac

¼ cup Aleppo

1/16 cup smoked salt

for the candied peanuts:

1 cup peanuts

½ cup granulated sugar

for the hot sauce:

1 pineapple

4 dried guajillo chilies, rehydrated

1 cup chipotle peppers in adobo

1 cup|237 ml apple cider vinegar

kosher salt, to taste

to serve:

1 watermelon, cut into pie-shaped slices

popsicle sticks

Directions

Make the tajín mix by blending all ingredients together. Set aside. Next, make the candied peanuts. Melt the sugar and 1 tablespoon of water over medium. Once color starts to appear in sugar, toss in peanuts. Take off heat and stir vigorously. Return to heat for 30 more seconds while stirring vigorously. Let cool. To make the hot sauce, purée and blend until smooth. To assemble: Cut watermelon into pie-shaped slices. Stick a popsicle in the rind so that it’s easy to handle. Sprinkle with tajín, candied peanuts, a squirt of hot sauce, and a tamarindo lollipop if you like. Enjoy.

