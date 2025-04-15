Wave 2 of Xbox Game Pass in April 2025 Has Many Hits, Including the Most Anticipated RPG in Years

Microsoft has revealed the second wave of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in April 2025, and it’s shaping up to be one of the console’s best months in a while. From major classic AAA titles to the debut of one of the most anticipated RPGs in years, here are the games being added to the Xbox service. Seriously, this month we’re eating good!

Screenshot: Kepler Interactive

Game Platforms Date Arriving Grand Theft Auto V Cloud, Console, PC (Standard, Ultimate, PC) April 15 Neon White Console (Standard) April 16 SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game Cloud, Console, PC (Standard) April 16 Crime Scene Cleaner Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud (Ultimate, PC) April 17 Tempopo Cloud, Console, PC (Ultimate, PC) April 17 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud (Ultimate, PC) April 24 Towerborne Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud (Ultimate, PC) April 29 Anno 1800 Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud (Ultimate, Standard, PC) April 30 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Cloud, Console, PC (Ultimate, PC) May 1 Dredge Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud (Ultimate, Standard, PC) May 6

Sadly, you know the drill by now: a handful of games also leave Xbox Game Pass with every update. Here’s a list of all the titles leaving the Microsoft service starting April 30.

Have a Nice Death (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Kona II Brume (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Sniper Elite 5 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Thirsty Suitors (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Rewinder (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Best Wave 2 Game Recommendations

Screenshot: Microsoft

Wave 2 of Xbox Game Pass for April 2025 is pretty stacked. However, the standout game this month is definitely Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. This new IP from developer Sandfall Interactive is one of the most anticipated RPGs to release in years. The game features flashy combat reminiscent of Persona 5 and an incredibly unique story. Seriously—the plot revolves around an entity that paints a number in the sky, and everyone who reaches that age is disintegrated into dust by the end of the year.

And did I mention the game features Ben Starr from Final Fantasy XVI and Jennifer English from Baldur’s Gate 3? Early previews of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 have even dubbed it as potentially being the next Final Fantasy VII, so yeah—the hype is off the charts for this one. If you already have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you pretty much get the game for free. As an RPG fan, this is easily one of my most hyped games of the year.

Screenshot: Kepler Interactive

The next game I highly recommend is actually 2022’s Neon White. This indie title beautifully blends the first-person shooter genre with puzzle-platforming. The best way I can describe it is that it gives you the same kind of rush as Hotline Miami. It’s incredibly addicting—you’ll find yourself re-running maps over and over to shave off seconds and uncover secret unlockables. The story and striking visuals are also really cool.

Other recommendations include the obvious: Grand Theft Auto V and Far Cry 4. If you haven’t already played these classic titles, now’s the time! Even though they’re older, they’re still incredible gets for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. If nothing else, it’s worth downloading them if you’re feeling nostalgic and want to dive back in. Plus, you can always tackle them later.

Finally, I want to recommend Dredge. Okay, to be fair, this game doesn’t actually hit Xbox Game Pass until May 6. Why Xbox decided to tease it now, I have no idea. But this fishing-horror game was one of my favorite releases from 2023, so I just had to shout it out. Make sure to mark your calendars for this one.